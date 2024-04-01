King Charles receives well-wishes for daughter-in-law

While the Princess of Wales did not step out with members of the royal family on Easter, King Charles III received well-wishes for his “beloved” daughter-in-law Catherine. Following the Easter Mattins Service at St. George’s Chapel on Sunday, His Majesty, who began his treatment for cancer in February, participated in a walkabout with Queen Camilla. As the monarch greeted the crowds, one individual holding a Welsh flag said, “Best wishes [to] the Princess of Wales.” According to the Daily Mail’s Rebecca English, the King “promised to pass on good wishes to the Princess of Wales.”

Catherine, Prince William and their children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, did not attend the service in Windsor this year. The day after Catherine revealed that she is undergoing preventative chemotherapy, she and William were reportedly seen boarding a helicopter to their country home in Norfolk.

©Getty Images



King Charles received wishes for his daughter-in-law Catherine on Easter Sunday

Following the release of the Princess’ personal video message on March 22, a Buckingham Palace spokesperson said His Majesty is “so proud of Catherine for her courage in speaking as she did.”

The palace spokesperson also shared that following the King and Princess’ time in the hospital together earlier this year, His Majesty has “remained in the closest contact with his beloved daughter-in-law throughout the past weeks,” and that both the King and Queen “will continue to offer their love and support to the whole family through this difficult time.”

According to The Sun, the King traveled from London to Windsor for a private lunch with Catherine the day before she shared her health news with the world. The outlet reported that the Princess of Wales was “keen to speak” to her father-in-law, who was diagnosed with a form of cancer this year, about his “struggle and [to] find out how he was coping.”

“It is highly unusual for just the two of them to sit down together like this,” a source told The Sun. “The King had already been made aware that the woman he calls ‘my beloved daughter-in-law’ had cancer.”

“They would have had lots to discuss and share because just weeks earlier the King had begun his course of treatment and dealt with announcing his diagnosis,” the source added. “The King left his lunch feeling very emotional. They are very close and he thinks of Catherine as his daughter. There is no doubt there is a lot they can share and can use each other for support during their own deeply personal cancer battles.”