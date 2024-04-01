The Prince and Princess of Wales miss royal family outing

The Waleses weren’t among the British royals at this year’s Easter Mattins Service. While the Prince and Princess of Wales and their children were in attendance last year, the royal family of five missed the service at St. George’s Chapel, Windsor on Sunday. Ahead of the holiday, it was reported that the Waleses were expected to spend Easter break at their country home, Anmer Hall, in Norfolk.

According to The Express, Prince William and Catherine were seen boarding a helicopter to their country home the day after the Princess announced that she is undergoing preventative chemotherapy. In a personal video message, released on March 22, Her Royal Highness revealed that when she underwent her major abdominal surgery in January, it was thought that her condition was non-cancerous, however post-operative tests found that cancer had been present and she is now in the early stages of treatment.

©Getty Images



Prince Louis made his royal Easter debut in 2023

“This of course came as a huge shock, and William and I have been doing everything we can to process and manage this privately for the sake of our young family,” Catherine shared. “As you can imagine, this has taken time. It has taken me time to recover from major surgery in order to start my treatment. But, most importantly, it has taken us time to explain everything to George, Charlotte and Louis in a way that is appropriate for them, and to reassure them that I am going to be ok. As I have said to them; I am well and getting stronger every day by focusing on the things that will help me heal; in my mind, body and spirits.”

“Having William by my side is a great source of comfort and reassurance too. As is the love, support and kindness that has been shown by so many of you. It means so much to us both,” the Princess continued. “We hope that you will understand that, as a family, we now need some time, space and privacy while I complete my treatment. My work has always brought me a deep sense of joy and I look forward to being back when I am able, but for now I must focus on making a full recovery.”

©Samir Hussein/WireImage



King Charles attended the service in Windsor on March 31, 2024

While the Waleses did not attend the Easter Mattins Service on Sunday, March 31, King Charles, who was diagnosed with a form of cancer this year, stepped out for the occasion. The monarch and Queen Camilla were joined by Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, James, Earl of Wessex, Princess Anne, Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence, Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson. Following the service, His Majesty greeted well-wishers, one of whom told the King (via Sky News) to “keep going strong.”