Will the Prince and Princess of Wales celebrate Easter with the royal family this year?

The Waleses won’t be joining members of the royal family on Easter Sunday. HOLA! USA has confirmed that the Prince and Princess of Wales, along with their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, will not be attending the Easter Mattins Service in Windsor with the rest of the royals ﻿this year.

The Express reported on March 23 that Prince William and Catherine were pictured boarding a helicopter to their country home, Anmer Hall, in Norfolk, where they are reportedly expected to spend the Easter break with their kids. The sighting came one day after the Princess of Wales revealed in a personal video message that she is undergoing preventative chemotherapy.

“In January, I underwent major abdominal surgery in London and at the time, it was thought that my condition was non-cancerous. The surgery was successful. However, tests after the operation found cancer had been present,” Catherine shared in the video. “My medical team therefore advised that I should undergo a course of preventative chemotherapy and I am now in the early stages of that treatment.”

©Getty Images



Prince Louis joined members of the royal family at the Easter service in 2023

Her Royal Highness added, “This of course came as a huge shock, and William and I have been doing everything we can to process and manage this privately for the sake of our young family.”

HOLA! USA understands that the Prince and Princess wanted to be able to tell their kids the news at a time that was right for them and to allow them to understand and process it before it became public, and with their children on Easter break, Their Royal Highnesses felt it was the right time to share the news with the world.

Last year was the first time all five of the Waleses stepped out for the Easter Mattins Service in Windsor. It marked Prince Louis’ royal Easter debut and the first Easter of King Charles’ reign. Buckingham Palace has confirmed that His Majesty, who is undergoing cancer treatment after being diagnosed with a form of cancer this year, will attend the service at St. George’s Chapel on March 31 with Queen Camilla and other members of the royal family.