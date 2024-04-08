Royal residence to open to the public for the first time

The doors of Balmoral Castle are being opened up to the public for the first time. The castle, which has been the British royal family’s Scottish home since it was purchased for Queen Victoria by Prince Albert in 1852, is offering internal guided tours this summer.

“For the first time since the castle was completed in 1855, we have been granted permission to take you on a private tour with our experienced guides. They will take you on a historical journey through several of the beautiful rooms within Balmoral Castle,” per the castle’s website.

Guests will “learn about the origins of the Castle and how it has been loved by generations of the Royal family.” They will also “travel through time from the purchase of the Balmoral by Queen Victoria and Prince Albert, through to present day, where” they can see how rooms within the Castle are used today by their Majesty’s The King and Queen and other members of the Royal Family.”

©Getty Images



Queen Elizabeth pictured inside of Balmoral Castle days before her death in 2022

The castle’s website notes that visitors “will see why Balmoral is such a special place - the much loved and celebrated Highland home of the Royal Family.”

The exclusive tours will be available from July 1 through August 4 with each group restricted to 10 people. According to the BBC, the new tours of Balmoral sold out in 24 hours!

Balmoral is where King Charles’ mother, Queen Elizabeth, “peacefully” passed away in 2022. Discussing Balmoral in the 2016 documentary Our Queen at Ninety, Princess Eugenie said (via HELLO!), “It’s the most beautiful place on earth. I think Granny is the most happy there. I think she really, really loves the Highlands.”

“Walks, picnics, dogs – a lot of dogs, there’s always dogs – and people coming in and out all the time,” she added. “It’s a lovely base for Granny and Grandpa, for us to come and see them up there; where you just have room to breathe and run.”