Did the Princess of Wales’ brother share a picture from his wedding?

James Middleton celebrated his mom Carole Middleton on Mother’s Day! The Princess of Wales’ younger brother took to his personal Instagram on Sunday, March 19, to share a sweet snapshot of himself hugging his mother.

“You make my world go around ❤️,” James captioned the photo. “Happy Mother’s Day to all the mothers out there and especially to this one ☝️.”

It’s unclear where and when the image was taken, but Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis’ maternal uncle appears to be wearing the same outfit he wore on his and wife Alizée Thevenet’s wedding day. One Instagram user commented on the previously unseen photo, “Do I spy Kate and Pippa in the background?! 👀.” The picture shows individuals dancing behind Carole and her son.

James and Alizée tied the knot in the village of Bormes-les-Mimosas in September of 2021 surrounded by family and friends. Pippa Middleton, James Matthews, Catherine, Prince William, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louisreportedly attended the wedding in France.

James told HOLA! USA’s sister brand HELLO!, who published photos from the special day, “There are three important things for a good party: good music, good food and wine, and wonderful people. We were lucky enough to have all three.”

James and Alizée celebrated their first wedding anniversary last September. The Princess of Wales’ brother marked the occasion with a tribute to Queen Elizabeth, who had passed away days earlier. “Today is our 1st wedding anniversary however it doesn’t seem right to celebrate while mourning the loss of Queen Elizabeth II,” James wrote alongside a picture of the Queen and her husband Prince Philip from their wedding day. “Instead I’m sharing a photo of the marriage of the Queen & the Duke of Edinburgh on their wedding 74 years ago. To my darling Alizee I look forward to sharing as many with you in our lifetime ❤️.”