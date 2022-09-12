The Princess of Wales’ brother honors Queen Elizabeth on his first wedding anniversary

James Middleton commemorated his and wife Alizée Thevenet’s first wedding anniversary with a touching tribute to Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip. The Princess of Wales’ younger brother took to his Instagram on Sunday, Sept. 11, to share a photo of the late royal couple from their wedding day in 1947.

“Today is our 1st wedding anniversary however it doesn’t seem right to celebrate while mourning the loss of Queen Elizabeth II,” James captioned the image. “Instead I’m sharing a photo of the marriage of the Queen & the Duke of Edinburgh on their wedding 74 years ago.”

He added, “To my darling Alizee I look forward to sharing as many with you in our lifetime ❤️.”

James and Alizée tied the knot in the village of Bormes-les-Mimosas last year surrounded by family and friends. The Prince and Princess of Wales reportedly attended the wedding in France. James’ sister Catherine officially became the new Princess of Wales last week. King Charles III bestowed the titles of Prince and Princess of Wales on his son Prince William and daughter-in-law Catherine the day after Queen Elizabeth’s death.