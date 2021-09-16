New photo from Kate Middleton’s brother’s wedding day released

Just married! A new photo from James Middleton and Alizee Thevenet’s wedding has hit the web. The image, published by the MailOnline, is said to have been shared by the mayor of Bormes-les-Mimosas. The Duchess of Cambridge’s younger brother and new sister-in-law, who wore an off-the shoulder gown for her big day, ﻿were pictured smiling alongside the mayor.

The couple was married last Saturday, Sept. 11, in the French village of Bormes-les-Mimosas. Prince William, Kate and their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, reportedly attended the intimate nuptials in France. François Arizzi, the mayor who officiated the wedding at town hall, has said it was a “very nice and very family ceremony.”

“There were about fifty people, including Pippa [Middleton]. Prince William and Kate were there too,” the mayor said in an interview with Var-Matin. François also noted that William and Kate “did not want to steal the show from the newlyweds.”

©David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Bvlgari



According to the mayor, the wedding was held in Bormes because the bride’s family recently acquired a property there. “All this was organized with the utmost discretion, they arrived by plane in Hyères before joining Bormes,” François said. “The bride and groom were very happy, they were able to pose and take photos on the forecourt of the town hall, and the two dogs, who are at the origin of their meeting, were there. They then went to a private domain to celebrate that.”

Prince George’s maternal uncle announced on Sunday that he and Alizee, whom he got engaged to in 2019, were finally married. “Mr & Mrs Middleton ❤️ 🇬🇧 🇫🇷,” James captioned a picture of himself and his bride. “Yesterday I married the love of my life surrounded by family, friends and of course a few dogs in the beautiful village or Bormes-les-Mimosas. Words cannot describe how happy I am ❤️.”