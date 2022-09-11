Queen Elizabeth’s corgis have a new home: Find out who is taking the royal dogs

Queen Elizabeth’s beloved corgis reportedly have a new home following Her Majesty’s passing. According to The Telegraph, the late monarch’s dogs will live at Royal Lodge, Windsor with the Queen’s son Prince Andrew and his former wife Sarah Ferguson.

The Duke and Duchess of York will reportedly be taking care of Her Majesty’s dogs

A source close to the Duke of York told The Telegraph: “The Duchess [of York] bonded with Her Majesty over dog walking and riding horses and even after her divorce, she would continue her great friendship with Her Majesty, by walking the dogs in Frogmore and chatting.”

Prince Andrew gave his mother two puppies named Muick and Fergus in 2021. At the time, an insider told The Sun, “Both are said to be bringing in a lot of noise and energy into the castle while [Prince] Philip is in hospital.”

The Queen was gifted her first corgi, Susan, on her 18th birthday

Sadly, Fergus’ death was reported a little over a month after Her Majesty’s husband, Prince Philip, died. “The Queen is absolutely devastated,” a Windsor Castle insider told The Sun in May 2021. “The puppies were brought in to cheer her up during a very difficult period,” adding, “Everyone concerned is upset as this comes so soon after she lost her husband.”

After Fergus passed away, Her Majesty was left with Muick and her older dorgi Candy. Per The Telegraph, Fergus was replaced with another corgi named Sandy. Sandy and Muick are said to have brought “constant joy” to the late monarch.

Over the course of her reign, the Queen owned more than 30 corgis and dorgis. Her Majesty’s first corgi named Susan was gifted to her on her eighteenth birthday in 1944.