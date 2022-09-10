Queen Elizabeth’s funeral arrangements revealed

Queen Elizabeth’s state funeral is scheduled to take place on Monday, Sept. 19. Buckingham Palace announced the arrangements for the late monarch’s funeral two days after her passing. The upcoming state funeral will be held at London’s Westminster Abbey.

Following the state funeral, the Queen’s coffin will travel in procession from Westminster Abbey to Wellington Arch, and then to Windsor. Once there, the palace shared that the state hearse will travel in procession to St. George’s Chapel, where a Committal Service will take place.

The Queen passed away peacefully at Balmoral on Sept. 8. Her Majesty’s coffin is currently at Balmoral Castle, but will travel on Sept. 11 to Edinburgh to rest in the Throne Room of the Palace of Holyroodhouse until Sept. 12.

On Sept. 12, a procession, including King Charles III and members of the royal family, will be “formed on the forecourt of the Palace of Holyroodhouse to convey the Coffin to St Giles’ Cathedral, Edinburgh.” A service will be held at St. Giles’ Cathedral.

The following day, on Sept. 13, the Queen’s Coffin, accompanied by Princess Anne, will travel from Scotland by Royal Air Force aircraft from Edinburgh Airport to RAF Northolt. Her Majesty’s coffin will be taken to Buckingham Palace to rest in the Bow Room.

On Sept. 14, the coffin will be taken in a procession on a Gun Carriage of The King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery from Buckingham Palace to the Palace of Westminster, where the Queen will lie-in-state in Westminster Hall until the morning of the state funeral. The Archbishop of Canterbury will conduct a short service assisted by the Very Reverend Dr. David Hoyle, Dean of Westminster, after the coffin arrives at Westminster Hall. The service is set to be attended by the King and members of the royal family. The lying-in-state will begin after.