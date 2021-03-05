Queen Elizabeth’s adorable company while Prince Philip is in hospital revealed

Queen Elizabeth’s pawsome news has been revealed! While her husband Prince Philip has been in the hospital, it seems the monarch has been surrounded by some adorable furry company. According to The Sun, Her Majesty has welcomed two new corgi puppies, and is said “to be delighted with the extra company at Windsor Castle, having had only one since the end of last year.”

Her Majesty is known for her love of dogs

“The Queen is delighted. It’s unthinkable that the Queen wouldn’t have any corgis,” an insider told The Sun. “It’s like the Tower of London not having any ravens. They have only been there a couple of weeks but are said to be adorable and made the castle their home,” adding, “Both are said to be bringing in a lot of noise and energy into the castle while Philip is in hospital.”

The outlet noted that the pups, whose names and genders have not been revealed, are believed to have been a gift. News of the puppies comes months after the death of Her Majesty’s dorgi Vulcan, which at the time left the Queen with one dog, Candy. The royal’s last corgi, before the puppies, Whisper died in 2018.

Queen Elizabeth was given a corgi named Susan for her 18th birthday

Per the royal family’s website, the Queen has been an “animal lover since childhood” and her “greatest passions are for horses and dogs.” Then-Princess Elizabeth was given a corgi named Susan for her 18th birthday. A number of dogs were bred from Susan. Some corgis were mated with dachsunds to create dorgis, and “the Queen has owned corgis and dorgis ever since.”