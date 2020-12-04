Queen Elizabeth mourning loss before Christmas

Queen Elizabeth is mourning the passing of her dorgi Vulcan, who was a crossbreed between a corgi and a dachshund. According to the Daily Mail’s royal editor Rebecca English, the monarch’s beloved pet died a few weeks ago at Windsor Castle, where the Queen and Prince Philip have been isolating. The 94-year-old royal now only has one pet dog, named Candy, left.

Queen Elizabeth only has one dorgi left

Her Majesty is known for her love for dogs. In her lifetime, the Queen has reportedly owned more than 30 canines. For her 18th birthday, then-Princess Elizabeth was given a Corgi named Susan. A number of dogs were bred from Susan. Meanwhile, some corgis were mated with dachsunds to create dorgis.

The monarch’s corgis Willow, Monty and Holly, who have since passed, famously appeared in the 2012 London Olympics James Bond sketch with actor Daniel Craig. The Queen’s last corgi Whisper died in 2018.

News of Vulcan’s passing comes weeks after the Cambridges lost their family dog, Lupo. The English Cocker Spaniel was a wedding gift from the Duchess’ younger brother James Middleton. In a personal message shared on Nov. 22, Prince William and Kate Middleton said: “Very sadly last weekend our dear dog, Lupo, passed away. He has been at the heart of our family for the past nine years and we will miss him so much. - W & C.”