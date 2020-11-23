Kate Middleton, Prince William and kids mourning heartbreaking loss

The Cambridges are mourning the loss of their beloved dog Lupo. Prince William and Kate Middleton announced the sad news on Sunday, Nov. 22. In a personal statement alongside a photo of Lupo, the royal couple said, “Very sadly last weekend our dear dog, Lupo, passed away. He has been at the heart of our family for the past nine years and we will miss him so much. - W & C.”

©Getty Images



The Duke and Duchess received Lupo as a wedding gift from Kate’s younger brother James Middleton

Kate’s younger brother James Middleton gifted the English Cocker Spaniel to his big sister and brother-in-law as a wedding present. “It was my sort of little treat for them was to give them a puppy,” James told ABC News in 2014. “And Lupo was their gift.”

Over the years, Lupo was pictured with the Cambridges walking on the beach, at a polo match and even made a cameo in one of Prince George’s third birthday portraits, as well as one of William and Kate’s first official family photos with their newborn son George in 2013. Shortly after George’s birth, the Duke of Cambridge admitted that Lupo was one of his “priorities.”

“For me Catherine and now little George are my priorities, and Lupo,” William told CNN in 2013. “He’s coping alright, as a lot of people know who’ve got dogs and bringing a newborn back, they take a little bit of time to adapt, but he’s been alright so far, he’s been slobbering around the house, so he’s perfectly happy.”

Following news of the Cambridges’ pet’s passing, Kate’s brother James paid tribute to Lupo. “It is with great sadness that Lupo, the beloved dog of my sister Catherine and her family has passed away. Lupo was the son of Ella, brother to Zulu, Inka & Luna. He was 9 years old,” he penned. “Nothing can ever prepare you for the loss of a dog. For those who have never had a dog, it might be hard to understand the loss. However for those who have loved a dog know the truth: a dog is not just a pet; it is a member of the family, a best friend, a loyal companion, a teacher and a therapist.”

“Many people over the years have reached out to me about the pain of loosing a dog and for most, the loss of a dog is, in almost every way comparable to the loss of a Human loved one. The pain I felt from loosing my first dog Tilly back in 2017 still hurts and on hearing the news about Lupo brought a wave of emotions flooding back,” James continued. “There isn’t much of a rule book on how to grieve for a dog, but I’ve said a prayer, lit a candle and taken Ella (Mum) for a long walk to spend time remembering Lupo. Rest in peace Lupo. Tilly & Mini will be waiting for you. You will always be remembered and your legacy will live on forever. Good Boy 🐾.”