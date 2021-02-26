Queen Elizabeth’s gift to great-grandson Archie Harrison revealed

It seemsArchie Harrisonlikes his gift from his great-grandmother Queen Elizabeth a waffle lot. While touring Los Angeles on an open top bus with James Corden, Prince Harry revealed what Her Majesty gifted his and Meghan Markle’s son for Christmas. “My grandmother asked us what Archie wanted for Christmas and Meg said a waffle maker,” the Duke of Sussex said. “She sent us a waffle maker for Archie so breakfast now, Meg makes up a beautiful like organic mix, in the waffle maker. Flip it. Out it comes. He loves it.”

Prince Harry revealed that his son Archie’s first word was crocodile

Like his son, Prince Harry is also enjoying waffles for breakfast thanks to the Queen’s gift. “A bit of yogurt. A bit of jam on top. I don’t know if that’s the right thing to do. A bit of berries, maybe. A little bit of honey, maybe some syrup,” the Duke said.

James interjected, “Sorry, you’re glossing over the fact that I cannot for the life of me imagine the Queen ordering a waffle maker to be sent to Santa Barbara. I can’t get my head around,” to which Harry replied, “I don’t even know how to comment on that.”

The Duke added, “Archie wakes up in the morning and literally goes ’waffle?’”

During the afternoon tour, which aired on Thursday’s episode of The Late Late Show, Harry also revealed that Archie’s first word was “crocodile.” “My son is now just over a year and a half. He is hysterical. He’s got the most amazing personality,” the proud dad said. “He’s already putting three, four words together, he’s already singing songs.”

While the Sussexes live in California, they have been keeping in touch with Prince Harry’s grandparents, Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip. The Duke said, “Both my grandparents do [know how to use zoom]. We’ve zoomed a few times. They’ve seen Archie running around.”