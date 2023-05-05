Kate Middleton reveals she’s ‘more nervous’ than her kids over the King’s Coronation

Kate Middleton and Prince William stopped by pubs and locations, checking in with the people as the country readies for the King’s Coronation. While speaking to onlookers, Middleton revealed that her kids are very excited and that she’s more nervous than they are over the King’s Coronation.

Middleton greeting people in Soho

Mandy Leifheit spoke to PEOPLE magazine and shared that she spoke with Middleton as she spent time at the Dog & Duck Pub in Soho, London. “I asked if the kids were excited about the coronation, and she said, ‘They’re very excited. They had their rehearsal yesterday so they knew what they’d expect,’ ”said Mandy. "She said she's more nervous than the kids are since it's such a big event for the kids to be part of. She said Louis will be there and that he'll remember it.”

Leifheit is one of thousands of people who made the trek to London in order to witness the King’s Coronation. "It was a dream. She's amazing. She's so real and so natural — and this would be overwhelming but it's not and she's here," said Leifheit of Middleton.

The King’s Coronation will be hosted this Saturday, and is a special moment for the Prince and Princess of Wales. Prince William and his son, Prince George, are next in line to the throne.

Middleton and Prince William in Soho

The King’s Coronation will take place in London’s Westminster Abbey, starting at 11 am local time (6 am EST). King Charles will be crowned with St. Edward’s Crown, which Queen Elizabeth wore at her own coronation in 1953. In the case of Queen Camilla, she’ll wear Queen Mary’s Crown.

“The choice of Queen Mary’s Crown by Her Majesty is the first time in recent history that an existing crown will be used for the Coronation of a Consort instead of a new commission being made, in the interests of sustainability and efficiency,” reports Buckingham Palace.