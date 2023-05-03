Are the Middletons invited to King Charles’ coronation?©Getty Images
CORONATION

Are the Middletons invited to King Charles’ coronation?

Carole and Michael’s daughter Catherine married the King’s eldest son in 2011

By Alexandra Hurtado -New York

The Princess of Wales’ parents and siblings will reportedly be at King Charles III’s coronation on Saturday. According to The Daily Mail’s Richard Eden, Catherine’s younger sister Pippa Middleton and brother James Middleton have been invited to the service at Westminster Abbey.

According to a report, the Princess of Wales’ parents are expected to attend the coronation on May 6©Getty Images
Richard also reported that Prince William’s mother-in-law Carole Middleton and father-in-law Michael Middleton are expected to attend. “They are the family of our future queen, so it’s right that they should be there,” Richard was told by one of their friends.

Carole and Michael’s eldest grandchild, Prince George, will have a starring role at the coronation on May 6. The nine year old, who is second in line to the throne, will be one of his grandfather King Charles’ four Pages of Honour. The eight Pages of Honour will form part of the procession through the Nave of Westminster Abbey and will attend to Their Majesties throughout service.

Carole and Michael's daughter Catherine married King Charles' firstborn in 2011©Getty Images
Three days before the service, George was spotted at a rehearsal for the coronation. The Prince attended the rehearsal at Westminster Abbey on Wednesday, May 3, with his mom, dad and siblings, Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte. Per The Telegraph, William and Catherine’s eight-year-old daughter is “expected to attend the Coronation service, but will sit among the congregation.”

