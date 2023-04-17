There will be plenty of celebrations fit for royalty in London to mark King Charles III’s coronation. Travelers heading to the British capital to celebrate the crowning of His Majesty—taking place May 6 at Westminster Abbey— will find no shortage of activities. From tea at Fortnum & Mason and The Goring Hotel, where the Princess of Wales stayed the night before her royal wedding, to the London Eye’s coronation capsule, here are different ways to get into the festive spirit during your trip to the UK...