Everything to know about King Charles’ coronation

Less than a year after acceding to the throne, King Charles III ﻿will be crowned alongside Queen Camilla at Westminster Abbey. Buckingham Palace has said that the coronation will “reflect the monarch’s role today and look towards the future, while being rooted in longstanding traditions and pageantry.”

From the time and place to the crowns and royal guests, here is everything you need to know about King Charles III’s coronation:

When is King Charles III’s coronation?

The coronation is scheduled for Saturday, May 6.

Where is King Charles III’s coronation taking place?

The King will be crowned at London’s Westminster Abbey.

What time is King Charles III’s coronation?

The coronation service will begin at 11 a.m. (6 a.m. EST), so set your alarms!

Who is conducting the coronation service?

The service will be conducted by the Archbishop of Canterbury.

What crowns will King Charles III and Queen Camilla wear at the coronation?

Princes William and Harry’s father will be crowned with St. Edward’s Crown, which Queen Elizabeth wore at her coronation back in 1953. Charles will also wear the Imperial State Crown during the service.

Queen Camilla will wear Queen Mary’s Crown. “The choice of Queen Mary’s Crown by Her Majesty is the first time in recent history that an existing crown will be used for the Coronation of a Consort instead of a new commission being made, in the interests of sustainability and efficiency,” per Buckingham Palace. The crown is being reset with diamonds that were part of Queen Elizabeth’s personal jewelry collection.

Will Prince George have a role at King Charles III’s coronation?

The Prince and Princess of Wales’ eldest child, Prince George, will be one of eight Pages of Honour at the service. King Charles III and Queen Camilla will each be attended by four Pages of Honour, who will form part of the procession through the Nave of Westminster Abbey. The King’s three other Pages of Honour are Lord Oliver Cholmondeley, Master Nicholas Barclay and Master Ralph Tollemache, while Camilla’s Pages of Honour include her three grandsons, Master Gus Lopes, Master Louis Lopes and Master Freddy Parker Bowles, and her great-nephew Master Arthur Elliot.

What is the route for the coronation procession?

The King and Queen will travel in the Diamond Jubilee State Coach from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Abbey on the morning of the coronation. The King’s Procession to the Abbey will depart Buckingham Palace through the Centre Gate and proceed down The Mall, passing through Admiralty Arch and along the south side of Trafalgar Square, down Whitehall and along Parliament Street to Westminster Abbey.

After the service, the Coronation Procession will take the same route in reverse with Charles and Camilla riding in the Gold State Coach back to Buckingham Palace. Check out the route below:

Will the royals make a balcony appearance on the day of the coronation?

Following the coronation service at Westminster Abbey, Their Majesties will return to Buckingham Palace, where they will appear on the balcony with members of the royal family. The balcony appearance will “conclude the day’s ceremonial events.” According to The Mirror, only working royals will appear on the balcony alongside the King and Queen.

Will Meghan Markle and Prince Harry attend the coronation?

Buckingham Palace confirmed on April 12 that Prince Harry will attend his father’s coronation without Meghan Markle. “The Duchess of Sussex will remain in California with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet,” the palace said in a statement (via Sky News).

Which foreign royals will be attending King Charles III’s coronation?

The Telegraph reported in March that members of foreign royal families were “expected to be invited to the ceremony in an historic break with tradition.” Confirmed royal guests include: Queen Letizia and King Felipe of Spain, Crown Prince Frederik and Crown Princess Mary of Denmark, and Sweden’s King Carl XVI Gustaf and his daughter Crown Princess Victoria.

Prince Albert of Monaco confirmed to PEOPLE earlier this year that he and his wife Princess Charlene were looking forward to attending the upcoming coronation.

Is President Biden attending King Charles III’s coronation?

The President of the United States won’t be traveling to London for the coronation. The ﻿White House revealed on April 4 that President Biden had spoken with the King and congratulated Charles “on his upcoming Coronation and informed him that First Lady Jill Biden looks forward to attending on behalf of the United States.”

Is there anything special on social media for the coronation?

A special emoji based on St. Edward’s Crown went live on April 9. The emoji will appear when the hashtags #Coronation, #CoronationConcert, #TheBigHelpout, #CoronationWeekend and #CoronationBigLunch are used.

When is the coronation concert?

A coronation concert, produced, staged and broadcast live by the BBC and BBC Studios, will take place the day after King Charles and Queen Camilla are crowned at Westminster Abbey. According to the palace, the event on May 7 will “bring global music icons and contemporary stars together in celebration of the historic occasion.”

Can the public attend the coronation concert?

Sadly no. The ticket ballot for the concert has closed.

Where will the coronation concert take place?

The concert will be held on the grounds of Windsor Castle.