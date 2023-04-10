Emoji for King Charles’ coronation revealed

With less than one month until King Charles III is crowned at Westminster Abbey, the royal family’s official Twitter account revealed a special emoji for the coronation. The emoji went live on April 9 and will appear when the hashtags #Coronation, #CoronationConcert, #TheBigHelpout, #CoronationWeekend and #CoronationBigLunch are used.

The crown emoji is based on St. Edward’s Crown, which Charles will be crowned with during the coronation service on May 6. The real crown was made for Charles II in 1661. It has a velvet cap with an ermine band and an orb and cross on top, which according to the palace, symbolizes “the Christian world, and is made up of a solid gold frame set with rubies, amethysts, sapphires, garnet, topazes and tourmalines.”

Charles’ mother Queen Elizabeth wore the crown at her coronation back in 1953. During the service next month, the King will also wear the Imperial State Crown. Queen Camilla will pay tribute to her late mother-in-law with Queen Mary’s Crown, which is being reset with diamonds that were part of Queen Elizabeth’s personal jewelry collection.

Charles and Camilla will travel from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Abbey in the Diamond Jubilee State Coach on the morning of the coronation. Following the service, Their Majesties will return to Buckingham Palace in the Gold State Coach. Back at the palace, the King and Queen will appear on the balcony with members of the royal family. The palace has said that the balcony appearance will “conclude the day’s ceremonial events.”