Queen Mary recalls moment that ‘moved’ her ‘incredibly’

There was one moment on King Frederik of Denmark’s accession day that particularly moved Queen Mary. In a new interview with TV 2, the royal mom of four recalled watching her husband step on to the balcony of Christiansborg Palace after taking the throne.

“I stood with the children and you stood right in front of the doors, and when you stepped out onto the balcony towards your fate and at the same time were greeted with warmth and cheers,” Mary said (translated to English).

“It was a moment that moved me incredibly much,” she added. “We could hear and feel it, even if we couldn’t see it. It was a beautiful moment. I was both very happy and very proud.”

©Getty Images



The King of Denmark was joined by his wife and kids on the balcony of Christiansborg Palace on Jan. 14

His Majesty admitted that it was “very overwhelming and moving.” The “highlight” for Frederik was when Mary and their four kids—Crown Prince Christian, Princess Isabella, Prince Vincent and Princess Josephine—came out and stood with him, while well-wishers stood before them waving. “It was one of the most amazing things to experience in my life,” the King said.

Frederik became the King of Denmark after his mother Queen Margrethe abdicated the throne on Jan. 14. “Today, the throne passes on. My hope is to become a gathering king of tomorrow. It is a task I have approached all my life,” the King said in a speech on his accession day.

“It is a responsibility I take on with respect, pride and great joy. It is a deed I will make an effort to carry through the trust I encounter,” he continued. “I need all the support I can get. From my beloved wife, from my family, from you and from that which is greater than us. I face the future with the certainty that I am not alone.”