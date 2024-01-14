Queen Margrethe’s reign came to an end on the 52nd anniversary of her accession. The royal signed her abdication declaration on Jan. 14, 2024 ﻿in the presence of her eldest son, now King Frederik X, and his 18-year-old son Christian, the new Crown Prince, during a Council of State meeting at Christiansborg Palace.

©MADS CLAUS RASMUSSEN/Ritzau Scanpix/AFP via Getty Images



The abdication on Sunday marked the first time﻿ one has happened in Denmark in nearly 900 years. Queen Mary’s mother-in-law announced her plan to abdicate in favor of her firstborn during her 2023 New Year’s Eve address.

In her remarks, Queen Margrethe revealed that her extensive back surgery last year “gave cause to thoughts about the future – whether now would be an appropriate time to pass on the responsibility to the next generation.”

“I have decided that now is the right time. On 14th January, 2024 – 52 years after I succeeded my beloved father – I will step down as Queen of Denmark. I will hand over the throne to my son Crown Prince Frederik,” she said in her speech.

The Queen expressed her thanks to “﻿the many, many people who on special occasions and in everyday life have embraced me and my family with kind words and thoughts, turning the years into a string of pearls.”

She continued, “The support and assistance which I have received throughout the years, have been crucial to the success of my task. It is my hope that the new King and Queen will be met with the same trust and devotion which have fallen to my lot.”