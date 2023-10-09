Who is Prince Christian of Denmark? All about Crown Princess Mary’s son

Prince Christian of Denmark is turning 18 on Oct. 15, 2023. His milestone birthday will be marked with a changing of the guard at Amalienborg and a balcony appearance at Frederik VIII’s Palace. Queen Margrethe II will also be hosting a birthday gala dinner for her grandson, which is set to be attended by fellow future monarchs. Ahead of his big celebration, get to know Crown Prince Frederik and Crown Princess Mary’s eldest child...

1. He was born in 2005 at Rigshospitalet in Copenhagen, Denmark.

2. His full name is Christian Valdemar Henri John. Mary and Frederik followed tradition by naming their firstborn Christian. According to CBS News, “Denmark has a four-century-old tradition of alternating between Christian and Frederik as names of Danish kings.”

©Getty Images





3. Christian is a big brother. He has three younger siblings: Princess Isabella, Prince Vincent and Princess Josephine.

4. His godparents include Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden, Crown Princess Mette-Marit of Norway, his uncle Prince Joachim of Denmark, Crown Prince Haakon of Norway and Crown Prince Pavlos of Greece. The Danish Prince was christened in 2006 at the Christiansborg Palace Chapel.

©Getty Images





5. He is currently second in line to the Danish throne after his father, Crown Prince Frederik. Prince Christian’s paternal grandmother has been Queen since 1972.

6. Christian obtained his driver’s license in 2023.

7. He became a godfather to Prince Gustav Albrecht zu Sayn-Wittgenstein-Berleburg, son of Prince Gustav and Princess Carina zu-Sayn-Wittgenstein-Berleburg, in 2023.

8. He was a page boy at Crown Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel of Sweden’s royal wedding in 2010.

©BENAINOUS/HOUNSFIELD/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Image





9. He started at Ordrup Gymnasium in Gentofte in 2022. Prince Christian previously studied at Herlufsholm, but the Crown Prince Couple removed their firstborn from the boarding school amid allegations of bullying at Herlufsholm.

10. The month after his 18th birthday, Prince Christian will participate in a meeting of the Council of State. During the meeting, he “will make a so-called solemn declaration that he will abide by the Constitution,” per the Danish Royal House. “Hereafter, Prince Christian will be able to be appointed as a regent.”

©Franne Voigt ©





11. It was announced in June of 2023 that Christian’s main priority was focusing on his studies and that he was turning down a royal allowance for the time being. The Danish Royal House said at the time that an “agreement with The Prime Minister’s Office that support in the Danish Parliament for a law concerning an annuity will first be sought when the Prince turns 21 or upon a possible throne succession, if that takes place beforehand.”

“Only after this time will it be expected that His Royal Highness will enter into official contexts to a greater extent. However, that depends on where the Prince is at that point in his education,” the Royal House continued. “Until then, Prince Christian will participate in official contexts to a limited extent, similar to now.”