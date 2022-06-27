Crown Princess Mary and Crown Prince Frederik remove son from his school: Read their statement

Crown Prince Frederik and Crown Princess Mary of Denmark have pulled their eldest children out of Herlufsholm. The couple’s 16-year-old son, Prince Christian, will stop his schooling at the private school, while their 15-year-old daughter, Princess Isabella, who was set to join her brother at Herlufsholm, will no longer attend the school.

The couple’s eldest kids will no longer attend Herlufsholm

The news was announced in a statement from the Crown Prince Couple on June 26. “We are deeply shaken by the reports that have come out about Herlufsholm recently. We have also made it clear that, as parents of a child at the school, we expect that the school will do what it must do to rectify the unacceptable conditions,” Mary and Frederik said. “The information in the just-released preliminary decision from the National Agency for Education and Quality directs a particularly harsh critique from a state authority against Herlufsholm and places demands on the school at several levels, not least the leadership level.”

“The question about our son Christian’s and our daughter Isabella’s choice of school has been very important for us, and the unfortunate matter has brought many and strong opinions into play in the public. That is completely understandable when it deals with the well-being of children and young people. At the same time, it has been important to stand by our basic idea that major decisions must be made on an informed basis. We now have that basis,” they continued. “It has been a difficult process for us as a family, but, based on the overall picture and our special position as Crown Prince Couple, we have chosen that Prince Christian will stop at Herlufsholm and that Princess Isabella will not start in 9th class at the school after the summer holiday.”

During the summer, the Crown Prince and Crown Princess, together with their children, “will make a decision about their future choice of schools. With thoughts about the many students who will continue at Herlufsholm, it is our hope that the school now gets more peace to ensure the necessary changes and succeeds in creating a culture in which all thrive and feel safe.”