Crown Princess Mary and Crown Prince Frederik remove son from his school: Read their statement

Crown Prince Frederik and Crown Princess Mary of Denmark have pulled their eldest children out of Herlufsholm. The couple’s 16-year-old son, Prince Christian, will stop his schooling at the private school, while their 15-year-old daughter, Princess Isabella, who was set to join her brother at Herlufsholm, will no longer attend the school.
The news was announced in a statement from the Crown Prince Couple on June 26. “We are deeply shaken by the reports that have come out about Herlufsholm recently. We have also made it clear that, as parents of a child at the school, we expect that the school will do what it must do to rectify the unacceptable conditions,” Mary and Frederik said. “The information in the just-released preliminary decision from the National Agency for Education and Quality directs a particularly harsh critique from a state authority against Herlufsholm and places demands on the school at several levels, not least the leadership level.”
“The question about our son Christian’s and our daughter Isabella’s choice of school has been very important for us, and the unfortunate matter has brought many and strong opinions into play in the public. That is completely understandable when it deals with the well-being of children and young people. At the same time, it has been important to stand by our basic idea that major decisions must be made on an informed basis. We now have that basis,” they continued. “It has been a difficult process for us as a family, but, based on the overall picture and our special position as Crown Prince Couple, we have chosen that Prince Christian will stop at Herlufsholm and that Princess Isabella will not start in 9th class at the school after the summer holiday.”
During the summer, the Crown Prince and Crown Princess, together with their children, “will make a decision about their future choice of schools. With thoughts about the many students who will continue at Herlufsholm, it is our hope that the school now gets more peace to ensure the necessary changes and succeeds in creating a culture in which all thrive and feel safe.”
Prince Christian, who is second in line to the Danish throne, began his studies at Herlufsholm last August. The Danish Royal House announced back in March 2022 that Princess Isabella would continue her schooling at the same school as her older brother.
According to The Local Denmark, “Herlufsholm has been the subject of extensive public criticism and scrutiny following a documentary by broadcaster TV2 which last month revealed a culture of bullying and abuse at the elite school.”
In a statement released earlier this month, the Crown Prince Couple said that “bullying, violence and indignities are never acceptable” and that “we must respond to the painful and devastating incidents by insisting on changes that ensure a safe environment for all. And then we must recognize the courage of those who have shared their violent experiences.”
At the time, Mary and Frederik noted, “Like all other parents, we want to do the best for our children. At the same time, we are aware of our special position as Crown Prince Couple. Here and now, we do not know all of the answers. As a family, we need more knowledge to be able to make the right decision for our children.”