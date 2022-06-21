Crown Princess Mary and Queen Maxima attend dinner in the Netherlands

Stylish minds think alike! Queen Maxima and Crown Princess Mary both looked beautiful in black dresses as they reunited in The Hauge, The Netherlands on Monday for an official dinner at the Grote Kerk. Mary stepped out wearing a Temperley London dress. The Danish royal added a pop of color with a pair of yellow Manolo Blahnik Hangisi pumps. Meanwhile Maxima opted for a Carolina Herrera design (per UFO No More) teamed with matching black heels. The fashionable royals both styled their hair up for the occasion.

The Dutch Queen and Danish Crown Princess were joined by their respective husbands, King Willem Alexander of the Netherlands and Crown Prince Frederik of Denmark, at the dinner. Mary curtsied to Maxima after greeting the Queen with a kiss on both cheeks.

The Crown Prince Couple kicked off their visit to the Netherlands on Monday. The focus of the pair’s trip is on green transition and digital health. The dinner on June 20 was attended by guests from Danish and Dutch companies and organizations.

According to the Dutch Royal House, “The Netherlands and Denmark both have ambitious climate targets and are investing in sustainable energy facilities such as wind energy and hydrogen, for which there are very good opportunities in cooperation with Denmark. In addition, the Netherlands and Denmark are at the forefront of developing and applying digital solutions and new medical technology, but there are also various challenges here. Collaboration in digital healthcare can meet these future challenges.”

The two royal couples were recently together in Norway. Queen Maxima, King Willem-Alexander, Crown Princess Mary and Crown Prince Frederik were among foreign royals who attended Princess Ingrid Alexandra of Norway’s 18th birthday gala dinner held at the Royal Palace in Oslo on June 17.