Crown Princess Mary’s eldest daughter to start an exciting new chapter this year

Princess Isabella of Denmark is set to follow in her big brother’s footsteps. The Danish Royal House announced on Monday that Crown Princess Mary and Crown Prince Frederik’s eldest daughter will continue her schooling at Herlufsholm in Næstved, where their firstborn, Prince Christian, currently studies.

Princess Isabella will be joining her big brother at the boarding school in Næstved

“In the coming school year, Her Royal Highness Princess Isabella wants to continue her schooling at Herlufsholm in Næstved, where His Royal Highness Prince Christian goes to high school,” the Royal House said in a press release (translated to English).

“The princess is enrolled in the boarding school and begins in 9th grade. Princess Isabella has been a student at Tranegårdskolen in Gentofte since 0th grade,” the Royal House added.

Isabella’s big brother is enrolled as a boarding student at the school. Prince Christian, who is second in line to the Danish throne, began his studies at Herlufsholm last August. At the time, the Royal House shared photos of the future King of Denmark at his new school, including a snapshot of him with his proud parents.

Isabella and Christian’s older cousin Prince Nikolai of Denmark graduated from Herlufsholm, which is a day and boarding school, back in 2018.