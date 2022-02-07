Crown Princess Mary’s four kids surprised her for her birthday—find out how!

Crown Princess Mary of Denmark received a special birthday surprise from her kids! Prince Christian, Princess Isabella, Prince Vincent and Princess Josephine appeared in a television program titled “Mary 50 – We Celebrate Denmark’s Crown Princess” for their mom’s 50th birthday.

Sharing a clip of Mary and Crown Prince Frederik’s children from the TV 2 special, the Danish Royal House wrote: “It was a surprise for Her Royal Highness the Crown Princess, when the Crown Prince Couple’s four children in the birthday show “Mary 50 years - we celebrate Denmark’s Crown Princess” along the way told about their mother in a number of features.”

According to The Australian Women’s Weekly, Christian says in the video, “Who is my mother? She is very passionate about her work. I can sense that she is really enthusiastic.” The kids spoke about how their Australian-born mother prepares for speeches, and how she’ll tell them about her experiences after a trip.

©Hasse Nielsen



Crown Princess Mary was joined by her kids and husband in new portraits released to mark her 50th birthday

Vincent recalled his mother talking about schools in Africa and how the children are there. Christian, who is second in line to the Danish throne, said, “It also gives us four an insight into how good we really have it here in Denmark.”

Christian, 16, Isabella, 14, Vincent, 11, and Josephine, 11, joined their parents in portraits that were released ahead of the Crown Princess’ birthday. The royal family of six coordinated in white button-down shirts for the photo. Mary, who turned 50 on Feb. 5, celebrated her birthday privately with family and friends at Frederik VIII’s Palace.

Two days after her milestone birthday, the mom of four shared a personal message on Instagram. “Becoming 50 years old is something very special. But that I received so many warm greetings from all over Denmark, the Faroe Islands and Greenland…. and Australia - I was deeply moved. It’s not so crazy to be 50 [smiling face emoji],” Mary wrote (translated to English). “Thank you very much for that - it made me very happy.”