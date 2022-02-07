Crown Princess Mary pens message after 50th birthday

Two days after celebrating her milestone 50th birthday, Crown Princess Mary of Denmark took to Instagram to pen a personal message. “Becoming 50 years old is something very special. But that I received so many warm greetings from all over Denmark, the Faroe Islands and Greenland…. and Australia,” the Australian-born royal captioned a photo of a room at Amalienborg (translated to English).

“I was deeply moved. It’s not so crazy to be 50 [smiling face emoji],” the Crown Princess continued. “Thank you very much for that - it made me very happy.”

Mary turned 50 on Saturday, Feb. 5. On the eve of her birthday, the Danish Royal House said that the Crown Princess would be celebrating her “birthday privately with family and friends in Frederik VIII’s Palace at Amalienborg.”

Ahead of her special day, the royal house released several new photos of the mom of four, including gala portraits of the Crown Princess wearing the Ruby Parure Tiara, in addition to pictures of Mary with her husband Crown Prince Frederik and their children, Prince Christian, Princess Isabella, Prince Vincent and Princess Isabella.