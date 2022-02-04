Kate Middleton is reuniting with Crown Princess Mary this month: Get all the details

The Duchess of Cambridge is going on a solo trip! Kate is set to visit Denmark later this month. The Danish Royal House announced on Friday that Crown Princess Mary and Queen Margrethe II will receive the Duchess on Feb. 23 at Christian IX’s Palace.

©Getty Images



The Duchess of Cambridge will reunite with Crown Princess Mary during her upcoming working visit to Denmark

Following the reception, Mary will host a private luncheon for Kate at Frederik VIII’s Palace. After, the Crown Princess and Duchess, who have met before, will visit a crisis shelter for women, where there will be a presentation of The Mary Foundation’s efforts for the approximately 2000 children who come to crisis shelters with their mothers each year.

The upcoming trip, taking place Feb. 22-Feb. 23, is a working visit for the Duchess with The Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood, which she launched last year.

On Friday, the Cambridges’ social media accounts shared a video of Kate putting together the Danish flag and the word “Denmark” with Legos—Denmark is the birthplace of Legos!

“Looking forward to learning from experts, parents and practitioners about Denmark’s approach to early childhood later this month,” a personal message from Kate reads. “Denmark is a beacon of best practice in its approach to the early years which values the roles of parents and results in both communities of support and government policies that underpin the best start in life.”