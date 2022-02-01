Crown Princess Mary of Denmark looks straight out of a Disney fairy tale in new official portraits to mark her upcoming 50th birthday. The Danish royal wore a sparkling gown reminiscent of Queen Elsa’s dress from Disney’s Frozen for the newly released gala portraits.

The mom of four dazzled in a design by Lasse Spangenberg Copenhagen complete with a tiara﻿. “THIS DRESS IS AMAZING, GIVING REAL LIFE PRINCESS VIBES,” one social media user commented on the designer’s creation on Instagram. Another wrote, “HKH’s grace and gown = what fairytales are made of! ❤️❤️.”

