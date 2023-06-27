Crown Princess Mary’s son passes test ahead of milestone birthday!

Prince Christian of Denmark is licensed to drive! The Danish Royal House confirmed to Her og Nu that Crown Princess Mary and Crown Prince Frederik’s eldest son has obtained his driver’s license.

The Danish media outlet noted that because the Prince is 17 years old, he may only drive a car under special circumstances with his parents’ consent and until he turns 18, Christian must be accompanied by someone over 30, who has held a license for at least 10 years.

©Kongehuset ©



Prince Christian has obtained his driver’s license ahead of his 18th birthday

Christian, who is second in line to the Danish throne, will celebrate his 18th birthday on Oct. 15. The Royal House made an announcement on Monday regarding the Prince’s annuity.

“His Royal Highness Prince Christian turns 18 years old on 15 October 2023. Prince Christian’s main priority in the coming year will be the completion of the Prince’s gymnasial education. As a consequence, The Royal House of Denmark will provide information about the further progress of Prince Christian’s education when the time is right,” the Royal House said.

“There is thus an agreement with The Prime Minister’s Office that support in the Danish Parliament for a law concerning an annuity will first be sought when the Prince turns 21 or upon a possible throne succession, if that takes place beforehand,” the statement continued. “Only after this time will it be expected that His Royal Highness will enter into official contexts to a greater extent. However, that depends on where the Prince is at that point in his education. Until then, Prince Christian will participate in official contexts to a limited extent, similar to now.”

Christian is the eldest of Mary and Frederik’s four children. The Crown Prince and Crown Princess are also parents to Princess Isabella, Prince Vincent and Princess Josephine.