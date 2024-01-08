Crown Princess Mary’s twins celebrate 13th birthday ahead of Queen’s abdication

Prince Vincent and Princess Josephine of Denmark are officially teenagers! Crown Princess Mary and Crown Prince Frederik’s twins celebrated their 13th birthday on Monday, Jan. 8. To mark their big day, the Danish Royal House shared a new portrait of the twins posing side by side.

©Dennis Stenild, Kongehuset



Prince Vincent and Princess Josephine turned 13 on Jan. 8

The picture appears to have been taken on their older brother Prince Christian’s 18th birthday back in October. Vincent and Josephine are currently fourth and fifth in line to the Danish throne, though that will change this weekend. The siblings’ father will become King on Sunday, Jan. 14.

Frederik’s mother Queen Margrethe II announced on New Year’s Eve that she will be abdicating in favor of her firstborn. “I have decided that now is the right time,” the Danish monarch said. “On 14th January, 2024 – 52 years after I succeeded my beloved father – I will step down as Queen of Denmark. I will hand over the throne to my son Crown Prince Frederik.”

Her Majesty will sign a declaration of her abdication during a Council of State meeting at Christiansborg Castle on Sunday. Crown Prince Frederik and Crown Princess Mary will leave Christiansborg Castle as King Frederik X and Queen Mary, while their eldest child, Prince Christian, will depart the castle as the Crown Prince.