Queen Mary of Denmark stars in sweet father-daughter photo on first birthday as Queen

Happy birthday to Queen Mary of Denmark! King Frederik X’s wife turned 52 on Monday, Feb. 5—marking her first birthday as Queen. ﻿To commemorate the occasion, the Danish Royal House shared a photo of Mary with her father, John Donaldson. The personal snapshot was taken by the Queen’s son Prince Vincent during a trip to Australia late last year.

“🇩🇰 Her Majesty The Queen has a birthday and turns 52 today 🇩🇰,” a message alongside the father-daughter photo reads. “On this occasion, the Queen has chosen an image of a special moment with her father from her recent trip to Australia in December. His Royal Highness Prince Vincent is the photographer behind it.”

Mary, accompanied by her twins Prince Vincent and Princess Josephine, traveled to her native Australia weeks before Queen Margrethe announced that she would be stepping down as Queen after 52 years on the throne. Frederik and daughter Princess Isabella later joined them in Australia, while now-Crown Prince Christian reportedly missed the family trip due to school. The Danish Royal House’s head of communications, Lene Balleby, told Billed Bladet at the time that it was a “long-planned trip to Australia to visit family.”

While they were in Australia for Christmas in 2022, the royal family celebrated Christmas last year with Frederik’s mother at Marselisborg Palace. It’s been reported that Frederik was informed on Dec. 28 of his mother’s plans to abdicate. In her 2023 New Year’s Eve address, Queen Margrethe announced, “I have decided that now is the right time. On 14th January, 2024 – 52 years after I succeeded my beloved father – I will step down as Queen of Denmark. I will hand over the throne to my son Crown Prince Frederik.”

Queen Margrethe signed her abdication declaration during a Council of State meeting at Christiansborg Palace on Jan. 14. King Frederik spoke about his “beloved” wife during his proclamation speech that day, saying, “Today, the throne passes on. My hope is to become a gathering king of tomorrow. It is a task I have approached all my life. It is a responsibility I take on with respect, pride and great joy. It is a deed I will make an effort to carry through the trust I encounter. I need all the support I can get. From my beloved wife, from my family, from you and from that which is greater than us. I face the future with the certainty that I am not alone.”

Ahead of the historic day, it was reported that Mary’s father would miss his son-in-law’s accession to the throne. According to Yahoo! Lifestyle, the Royal House’s head of communications revealed that John was unable to travel due to his age and health.