Queen Mary and King Frederik look so in love in official photo

Almost 20 years after King Frederik took “Mary’s hand” to lead her “onwards in [a] new life,” the royal couple embarked on a new chapter together. His Majesty acceded to the throne on Sunday. The day after his accession, the Danish Royal House shared a series of behind-the-scenes photos of the couple on the balcony of Christiansborg Palace.

A black-and-white picture of Mary and Frederik exchanging loving looks, while holding hands led the Instagram carousel. The Royal House also included an image of the King reaching for his Queen’s hand. The picture brought to mind the romantic words that Frederik told his bride on their wedding day.

“I love you Mary. Come, let us go! Come, let us see! Throughout a thousand worlds, weightless love awaits,” the then-Crown Prince told his wife in 2014.

Frederik also declared in his wedding speech (translated to English) that the “joy and strength” Mary gives him “is like the sun in the daytime which, with its radiance, melts all doubts and darkness on earth. And like the moon at night, you shine with a watchful and delicate beam of gentleness, which extinguishes the mischief and deceit used by the symbols of darkness.”

In the same speech, Frederik told his father-in-law John Donaldson, “By allowing me to take Mary’s hand and lead her onwards in new life for better and for worse, you have shown me that you trust me to be capable and responsible in that act throughout life. It’s called love.”

Mary and Frederik—who share four kids, Crown Prince Christian, Princess Isabella, Prince Vincent and Princess Josephine—will celebrate 20 years of marriage on May 14, 2024.

Denmark’s new King spoke of his “beloved” wife in a speech following the prime minister’s proclamation on Sunday. “Today, the throne passes on. My hope is to become a gathering king of tomorrow. It is a task I have approached all my life,” Frederik said. “It is a responsibility I take on with respect, pride and great joy. It is a deed I will make an effort to carry through the trust I encounter. I need all the support I can get. From my beloved wife, from my family, from you and from that which is greater than us. I face the future with the certainty that I am not alone.”