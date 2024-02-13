Where King Frederik and Queen Mary will spend their 20th wedding anniversary

King Frederik and Queen Mary of Denmark will be spending their 20th wedding anniversary away from home. The royal couple will celebrate 20 years of marriage on May 14 during their state visit to Norway. The Danish Royal House announced on Feb. 9 that the King and Queen will travel to Sweden, Norway, the Faroe Islands and Greenland in the early summer.

Their Majesties’ tour of the Northern region will kick off with their first official state visit to Sweden, which is scheduled to take place May 6 to May 7. A state visit to Norway will follow, May 14 to May 15. Mary and Frederik will also carry out visits to the Faroe Islands and Greenland, though those dates in June and early July are currently tentative.

The Royal Yacht Dannebrog will serve as the King and Queen’s residence during their trips. According to the Royal House, the “first state visits will provide the occasion for the new King and Queen to meet with the sovereigns in Sweden and Norway, and they will thus mark the close relations between the Nordic monarchies.”

King Frederik returned from a visit to Poland earlier this month. Ahead of the trip, the Royal House said that the visit had been under preparation for quite a long time, and noted that in Denmark “there is a tradition that a new sovereign begins travel activity together with his or her spouse with visits to the neighbouring countries as the first made,” adding, “Thus, the plan is that The King and HM The Queen will visit Sweden and Norway as the first such trips.”

Frederik ascended the throne on Jan. 14 , 2024 following his mother Queen Margrethe’s abdication. “Today, the throne passes on. My hope is to become a gathering king of tomorrow. It is a task I have approached all my life,” Frederik in a speech on his accession day. “It is a responsibility I take on with respect, pride and great joy. It is a deed I will make an effort to carry through the trust I encounter. I need all the support I can get. From my beloved wife, from my family, from you and from that which is greater than us. I face the future with the certainty that I am not alone.”

Frederik married Australian-born Mary in 2004. In a moving speech on their wedding day, the then-Crown Prince told his bride, “I love you Mary. Come, let us go! Come, let us see! Throughout a thousand worlds, weightless love awaits.” The King and Queen share four kids, Crown Prince Christian, Princess Isabella, Prince Vincent and Princess Josephine.