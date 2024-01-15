Queen Maxima and King Willem-Alexander share message for King Frederik and Queen Mary

King Willem-Alexander, Queen Maxima and Princess Beatrix of the Netherlands paid tribute to Denmark’s Queen Margrethe on the day she abdicated the throne and her son King Frederik’s reign began.

“Today, after 52 years, Denmark has a new head of state. It is with warmth and affection that we honour Queen Margrethe for her unconditional commitment and extraordinary dedication to her country,” the Dutch royals said.

They added, “We look forward to meeting King Frederik X and Queen Mary in their new roles and will continue to cherish the deep friendship between the Netherlands and Denmark.”

King Willem-Alexander’s mother also abdicated the throne in favor of her firstborn

Like Queen Margrethe, Princess Beatrix abdicated in favor of her eldest son, Willem-Alexander, in 2013. Beatrix was Queen of the Netherlands for 33 years. Frederik’s mother announced in her 2023 New Year’s Eve address that she planned to step down as Queen after 52 years on the throne.

Queen Margrethe signed her abdication declaration on Sunday, Jan. 14, during a Council of State meeting at Christiansborg Palace, making her firstborn King Frederik X.

In addition to Queen Maxima, King Willem-Alexander and Princess Beatrix, Denmark’s new monarch also received messages from King Charles III, Spain’s Queen Letizia and King Felipe, Norway’s King Harald V and Sweden’s King Carl XVI Gustaf congratulating him on his accession.