Queen Mary’s accession day designer ‘honored’ to design her dress: ‘The first dress as a Queen, and it was mine’

Mary looked every inch a Queen on her husband King Frederik X’s accession day. The new Queen of Denmark exuded elegance wearing a design from the Copenhagen-based fashion brand Soeren Le Schmidt. “I am very honored, happy and grateful that Queen Mary wore my dress today. The first dress as a Queen, and it was mine,” the fashion designer tells HOLA! USA.

©BO AMSTRUP/Ritzau Scanpix/AFP via Getty Images



The Queen wore a Soeren Le Schmidt design for the historic occasion

“It was simple, elegant with long sleeves and shoulder pads. The attached belt with a dramatic draping around the neck,” Soeren added. “I feel very lucky and I love the look I designed for the Queen. Together with the Ruby diamonds the look was perfect for today I think.”

Mary’s mother-in-law, Queen Margrethe, signed her abdication declaration on Jan. 14 during a Council of State meeting at Christiansborg Palace. Frederik, who was dressed in the Navy’s full-dress uniform with four stars on the epaulettes, was proclaimed King on the balcony of Christiansborg Palace by Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen.

©Getty Images



Frederik became the King of Denmark on Jan. 14

“Today, the throne passes on. My hope is to become a gathering king of tomorrow. It is a task I have approached all my life. It is a responsibility I take on with respect, pride and great joy. It is a deed I will make an effort to carry through the trust I encounter,” His Majesty said in a speech from the balcony. “I need all the support I can get. From my beloved wife, from my family, from you and from that which is greater than us. I face the future with the certainty

Following the proclamation, Mary joined Frederik on the balcony of Christiansborg Palace, where they shared a sweet kiss in front of the cheering crowds. The royal PDA moment evoked memories of the couple’s wedding. The King and Queen will celebrate 20 years of marriage in May—exactly four months after Frederik’s accession to the throne.