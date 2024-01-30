Queen Mary makes solo appearance 2 weeks after husband’s accession

Queen Mary of Denmark traveled to Germany for the 2024 EHF European Men’s Handball Championship. King Frederik X’s wife attended the final match between Denmark and France on Sunday, and presented the silver medals.

The royal mom of four cheered on Denmark wearing a burgundy blazer, which she teamed with matching eyeglasses, a white blouse and trousers. The Danish Royal House shared a photo of the Queen from the match, along with a personal message from Mary that read (translated to English): “It was a very close game. The picture here was taken just before the second half started.”

“What a final ........Well fought Denmark. It was close and nerve wracking to watch. It has been an impressive effort put in by all of you at the European Championship,” she continued. “Congratulations on the silver medal🥈 which I had the honor to present.”

©Getty Images



Queen Mary attended the Men’s 2024 EHF European Men’s Handball Championship match on Jan. 28

Sunday marked Mary’s first solo appearance since her husband became the King of Denmark. Frederik ascended to the throne on Jan. 14. Mary exuded elegance wearing a white dress by Soeren Le Schmidt that featured dramatic draping around the neck for the historic occasion. The Queen joined Frederik on the balcony of Christiansborg Palace after the prime minister’s proclamation.

The new King spoke about his “beloved wife” in a speech following the proclamation. “Today, the throne passes on. My hope is to become a gathering king of tomorrow. It is a task I have approached all my life,” Frederik said in his remarks. “It is a responsibility I take on with respect, pride and great joy. It is a deed I will make an effort to carry through the trust I encounter. I need all the support I can get. From my beloved wife, from my family, from you and from that which is greater than us. I face the future with the certainty that I am not alone.”