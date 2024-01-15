The Royal House shares behind-the-scenes footage from King Frederik’s big day: Watch

The Danish Royal House has released behind-the-scenes footage from King Frederik’s accession day. Set to Coldplay’s “A Sky Full of Stars,” the video begins with His Majesty exhaling before stepping out on the balcony of Christiansborg Palace, where he was proclaimed King by the prime minister.

Queen Mary and her four children, Crown Prince Christian, Princess Isabella, Prince Vincent and Princess Josephine were filmed proudly looking on from the inside the palace.

The video also features footage of the King bringing his wife on to the balcony to join him and the two of them sharing a kiss and waving with their children. Frederik’s younger brother Prince Joachim, whose wife Princess Marie was home in the US, was also filmed inside of the palace.

The caption alongside the video reads (translated to English), “Long live the king!” The Royal House also shared a carousel of images of the “great moment” as “seen from the other side.”

Frederik X ascended to the throne on Jan. 14, 2024 after his mother, Queen Margrethe, signed her abdication declaration ﻿during a Council of State meeting at Christiansborg Palace.

In a speech following the prime minister’s proclamation, the King said (translated to English): “Today, the throne passes on. My hope is to become a gathering king of tomorrow. It is a task I have approached all my life. It is a responsibility I take on with respect, pride and great joy. It is a deed I will make an effort to carry through the trust I encounter. I need all the support I can get. From my beloved wife, from my family, from you and from that which is greater than us. I face the future with the certainty that I am not alone.”