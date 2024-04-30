King Charles returns to public duties—is His Majesty done with his treatment?

After a period of treatment and recuperation, King Charles III has returned to public-facing duties. His Majesty, 75, appeared emotional as he visited the University College Hospital Macmillan Cancer Centre in London on Tuesday with his wife Queen Camilla. Their Majesties spent time with patients to hear about their treatment and support.

The monarch, who is now patron of Cancer Research UK, was photographed sweetly holding hands with one patient named Asha Millan. According to PA Media, the King told patient Lesley Woodbridge, “It’s always a bit of a shock, isn’t it, when they tell you?”

While His Majesty returned to public duties on April 30, he revealed during the outing (via PA Media), “I’ve got to have my treatment this afternoon as well.” Buckingham Palace has said that although it’s too early to say how much longer the King’s treatment will continue, “His Majesty’s medical team are very encouraged by the progress made so far and remain positive about The King’s continued recovery.”

King Charles began his treatment on Feb. 5. That same day, Buckingham Palace announced that Prince William and Prince Harry’s father had been diagnosed with a form of cancer.

“During The King’s recent hospital procedure for benign prostate enlargement, a separate issue of concern was noted. Subsequent diagnostic tests have identified a form of cancer,” the palace said in a statement. “His Majesty has today commenced a schedule of regular treatments, during which time he has been advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties.”

The palace also shared that the King chose “to share his diagnosis to prevent speculation and in the hope it may assist public understanding for all those around the world who are affected by cancer.”

Asked about his health during his engagement on April 30, King Charles replied: “I’m all right, thank you very much, not too bad.” Tuesday marked the first in a number of external engagements that His Majesty will undertake in the weeks ahead.