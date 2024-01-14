Frederik and Mary share a sweet kiss after becoming King and Queen

Mary and Frederik evoked memories of their royal wedding during their first appearance together as Denmark’s new King and Queen. The royal couple shared a sweet kiss while on the balcony of Christiansborg Palace on Sunday.

The King and Queen shared a kiss after the prime minister’s proclamation

“When King Frederik and Queen Mary kissed on the balcony, it feels like it’s their wedding all over again 🥺,” one social media user wrote on X (formerly Twitter). Another penned, “Frederik and Mary reenacted their balcony kiss I’M EMOTIONAL.”

The King and Queen of Denmark will celebrate 20 years of marriage in May—exactly four months after Frederik’s accession to the throne. Mary’s husband was proclaimed the King on the balcony of Christiansborg Palace by Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen.

The royal couple will celebrate their 20th wedding anniversary on May 14, 2024

Following the proclamation, the new monarch was joined by his wife, who looked elegant dressed in white, and their four children, Crown Prince Christian, Princess Isabella, Prince Vincent and Princess Josephine, on the balcony﻿. The King and Queen’s eldest son became the heir to the Danish throne following Queen Margrethe’s abdication.

Frederik became the King of Denmark on Jan. 14, 2024

Frederik’s mother signed her abdication declaration on Jan. 14, 2024 during a Council of State meeting at Christiansborg Palace. Queen Margrethe announced her plans to abdicate two weeks prior in her 2023 New Year’s Eve address. “I have decided that now is the right time,” she said in her speech. “On 14th January, 2024 – 52 years after I succeeded my beloved father – I will step down as Queen of Denmark. I will hand over the throne to my son Crown Prince Frederik.”

Queen Margrethe has called her firstborn and his Australian-born wife a “credit to Denmark.” At Frederik’s 50th birthday gala banquet in 2018, Margrethe said, “The two of you make Denmark bigger, and you are a credit to Denmark. You make me so happy!”