Queen Margrethe has called Mary and Frederik ‘a credit to Denmark’

Crown Prince Frederik will be the King of Denmark after his mother Queen Margrethe II abdicates at the Council of State on Jan. 14. ﻿ Her Majesty announced on New Year’s Eve that she will be stepping down and handing over the throne to her firstborn after 52 years as monarch. Frederik’s Australian-born wife, Crown Princess Mary, ﻿will be known as Queen Mary upon her husband’s ascension to the throne.

At Frederik’s 50th birthday gala banquet in 2018, Her Majesty praised the Crown Prince Couple, calling them a “credit to Denmark.”

“You are, as they say, in the middle of your life. You have achieved much and you have experienced much, and during these days you have experienced how all of Denmark supports you and takes pleasure in your work. You bring energy and enthusiasm to all that you do and it makes an impact wherever you go,” the Queen told Frederik in her speech. “To be a Crown Prince is not at all easy for a very young and searching person. But you found your own way, and every time you started a new chapter of your life, you showed the strength within you.”

The future King and Queen of Denmark have four children

Her Majesty noted in her speech that a “new period of life began” for Frederik when he found Mary. The future King and Queen got married in 2004 and share four children, Prince Christian, 18, PrincessIsabella, 16, and 12-year-old twins Prince Vincent and Princess Josephine.

“A whole family that everybody can take pleasure in, and a family that many are pleased to follow and see themselves reflected in,” Queen Margrethe said in her speech at the time. “You and Mary have succeeded in creating a safe and warm family life while both of you together and individually assume tasks that take you to faraway places.”

The Danish Queen added, “The two of you make Denmark bigger, and you are a credit to Denmark. You make me so happy!”

According to the Danish Royal House, Queen Margrethe’s abdication will mark the first time an abdication has happened in Denmark in nearly 900 years.