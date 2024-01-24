King is not planning to abdicate like Queen Margrethe

King Harald V of Norway doesn’t plan on abdicating like Denmark’s Queen Margrethe. According to VG, the Norwegian monarch was asked on Tuesday “if he has made up his mind after Queen Margrethe abdicated.”

“No, I don’t really have it. I stand by what I have said all along, I have taken an oath to the Storting and it lasts for life,” His Majesty, 86, reportedly said (translated to English).

Princess Ingrid Alexandra’s paternal grandfather has been the King of Norway for over three decades. King Harald ascended the throne when his father, King Olav V, passed away on Jan. 17, 1991. “Four days later, King Harald swore an oath to uphold the Constitution in the Storting,” per the Norwegian Royal House.

©Rune Hellestad - Corbis/Getty Images



King Harald (pictured with his son Crown Prince Haakon on Jan. 23, 2024) does not plan on abdicating

King Harald V and Queen Sonja’s 50-year-old son Crown Prince Haakon is first in line to the Norwegian throne. Earlier this month, Queen Margrethe abdicated the Danish throne in favor of her eldest son, Frederik, who is now the King of Denmark. King Harald congratulated King Frederik X and his wife Queen Mary on the day Queen Margrethe’s firstborn took the throne.

“My family and I wish to convey our warmest congratulations to you as Denmark’s new King and Queen. You are succeeding a monarch who has fulfilled her function with exceptional commitment. Her Majesty Queen Margrethe has followed her country and her people through times of joy and sorrow with warmth, wisdom and dedication,” King Harald said. “For more than 50 years she has devoted herself to Denmark – with infectious humour accompanied by deep insight and knowledge. And with the staunch support of her immediate family. The close friendship between our two families means a great deal to all of us.”

The Norwegian King continued, “Now it is your turn to carry the legacy forward, and follow Denmark into a new age. I am confident that you will flourish in your new role. My family and I hope and pray that you will be given the strength and support that you need to carry out your calling.”