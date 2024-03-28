King pictured with family for the first time since hospitalization

King Harald V of Norway appeared to be in good spirits in his first official photo since he left the hospital this month. The Norwegian Royal House shared on Wednesday, March 27, a new picture of His Majesty, 87, with members of his family. The King was photographed smiling as he sat down next to his wife Queen Sonja, while their son Crown Prince Haakon, his wife Crown Princess Mette-Marit and their two kids, Princess Ingrid Alexandra and Prince Sverre Magnus, stood behind Their Majesties.

“The royal family wishes everyone a really good Easter🐣,” the Royal House wrote alongside the image on Instagram, adding that the King, Queen and Crown Prince Family gathered at Bygdø Kongsgård at the start of Easter week.

His Majesty is on sick leave until April 8 “for rest and recuperation.” The King was discharged from Rikshospitalet on March 14, two days after undergoing a procedure.

Late last month, the King of Norway was hospitalized with an infection after falling ill during his holiday in Malaysia. Due to a low heart rate, the monarch had a temporary pacemaker implanted while he was hospitalized in Malaysia.

The King, who was medically transported home, arrived back in Norway on March 3. The day after his return, the Royal House announced that the King’s infection had “recently become more under control,” but that he would require a permanent pacemaker because of his low heart rate. The King received his permanent pacemaker on March 12.

The monarch and his wife have previously expressed their thanks for “all the care, help and support in connection with the King falling ill” during their holiday in Malaysia. In a joint message on March 6, they said, “We have felt the warmth flowing from the Norwegian people during this time. The great commitment has moved us, and strengthened us. Many thanks to everyone for the care you have shown us in the family.”

“Once back at home in Norway, we would also like to extend a big thank you to the Malaysian authorities and staff at the Sultanah Maliha Hospital in Langkawi. Together with Norwegian health personnel, they did everything they could to ensure that the King would recover well from his illness and be ready for the journey home,” the King and Queen continued. “We are very grateful to the Norwegian government, the Armed Forces and others who assisted in making the journey home so safe and smooth for us. At Rikshospitalet, the King is now undergoing expert treatment. We thank everyone who has given us care, practical and health-related help in a challenging situation.”

While the King is on leave, his son Crown Prince Haakon, who is the heir to the Norwegian throne, is taking care of his father’s constitutional duties.