Royal House announces King has undergone procedure

King Harald V of Norway has received his permanent pacemaker. The Norwegian Royal House announced on Tuesday that His Majesty had undergone the procedure in the morning and that it was “successful.”

The 87-year-old monarch is said to be “doing well” and will remain in the hospital “for a few more days.” Due to a low heart rate, the King had a temporary pacemaker implanted while he was hospitalized in Malaysia last month. According to the His Majesty’s personal physician, Bjørn Bendz, the procedure at the time was to make the King’s “return back home safer.”

The King was hospitalized with an infection after falling ill during his holiday in Malaysia. His Majesty, who was medically transported home, arrived back in Norway on March 3. The following day, the Royal House revealed that the King’s infection had “recently become more under control,” but that he would require a permanent pacemaker because of his low heart rate. The Royal House noted on March 4 that the timing of the pacemaker implantation would “be determined by when His Majesty is completely free from infection.”

©Getty Images



The King of Norway received a permanent pacemaker on March 12

King Harald and his wife Queen Sonja released a joint message of gratitude on March 6. “We feel a great need to thank you for all the care, help and support in connection with the King falling ill on our holiday in Malaysia,” the royal couple said (translated to English). “We have felt the warmth flowing from the Norwegian people during this time. The great commitment has moved us, and strengthened us. Many thanks to everyone for the care you have shown us in the family.

“Once back at home in Norway, we would also like to extend a big thank you to the Malaysian authorities and staff at the Sultanah Maliha Hospital in Langkawi. Together with Norwegian health personnel, they did everything they could to ensure that the King would recover well from his illness and be ready for the journey home,” the King and Quen added. “We are very grateful to the Norwegian government, the Armed Forces and others who assisted in making the journey home so safe and smooth for us. At Rikshospitalet, the King is now undergoing expert treatment. We thank everyone who has given us care, practical and health-related help in a challenging situation.”