King hospitalized during holiday abroad

King Harald V of Norway has been hospitalized in Malaysia. The Norwegian Royal House announced on Tuesday that His Majesty fell ill during his holiday and has been hospitalized there with an infection.

In an update on Wednesday, it was revealed that the monarch’s personal physician is in Langkawi and confirmed that the King is improving from his infection.

“His Majesty is well taken care of at the hospital and is receiving good treatment,” the Royal House said. “His Majesty will remain at the hospital for a few more days. No decision has been made regarding his return home. The Norwegian Embassy in Kuala Lumpur has offered practical assistance during the visit.”

King Harald V of Norway turned 87 on Feb. 21, 2024

King Harald V was on sick leave at the start of February due to a respiratory infection. The monarch was also on leave back in October and last May. The Royal House revealed on May 8, 2023 that the King had been diagnosed with an infection that needed to be treated and that he would remain in the hospital for a few days.

His Majesty celebrated his 87th birthday last Wednesday, Feb. 21. The Royal House commemorated the occasion with a picture of the King smiling on Instagram, along with a message that read (translated to English): “Happy birthday, King Harald! 🥳 His Majesty turns 87 today 🇳🇴.”

Crown Prince Haakon and Princess Märtha Louise’s father has been the King of Norway since 1991. Last month, King Harald shared that he does not plan on abdicating like Denmark’s Queen Margrethe. When asked “if he has made up his mind after Queen Margrethe abdicated,” His Majesty said, according to VG, “No, I don’t really have it. I stand by what I have said all along, I have taken an oath to the Storting and it lasts for life.”