Royal House announces King is on sick leave: details

King Harald V of Norway is on sick leave until Friday due to a respiratory infection. The Norwegian Royal House released a statement on Wednesday, Jan. 31, revealing that Crown Prince Haakon, the heir to the throne, will carry out his father’s engagements while the King, 86, is on leave through Feb. 2.

©Getty Images



Crown Prince Haakon’s father is on sick leave until Feb. 2 due to a respiratory infection

His Majesty was on sick leave back in October and last May. The Royal House revealed on May 8, 2023 that the King had been diagnosed with an infection that needed to be treated and was admitted to Rikshospitalet. His condition was described as stable at the time. Seven days later, it was announced that the King had been discharged from the hospital.

Crown Prince Haakon and Princess Märtha Louise’s father recently shared that he does not plan on abdicating like Denmark’s Queen Margrethe. When asked last month “if he has made up his mind after Queen Margrethe abdicated,” he said, according to VG, “No, I don’t really have it. I stand by what I have said all along, I have taken an oath to the Storting and it lasts for life.”

King Harald ascended the throne upon his father King Olav V’s death on Jan. 17, 1991. “Four days later, King Harald swore an oath to uphold the Constitution in the Storting,” per the Norwegian Royal House. His Majesty will celebrate his 87th birthday on Feb. 21.

Related Video: Denmark's Queen Margrethe II Announces the End of Her Long Reign Loading the player...