Princess Ingrid Alexandra of Norway begins her military training

Spain’s Princess Leonor isn’t the only future Queen wearing military fatigues these days! Princess Ingrid Alexandra of Norway began her military training last week, according to NRK, which published photos and footage of Crown Prince Haakon and Crown Princess Mette-Marit’s 19-year-old daughter at the Engineer Battalion in Øverbygd.

Last Wednesday, the Princess is said to have learned about the different parts of a weapon and how to disassemble and reassemble it. Asked by the battalion commander if she “regrets her choice to join the Engineer Battalion,” the royal replied, “I have no regrets.”

©MADS CLAUS RASMUSSEN/Ritzau Scanpix/AFP via Getty Images



The Crown Prince Couple’s daughter started her military training in January of 2024

Company Commander Hågen Vangsnes revealed (via NRK) that the Princess, like everyone else, “has to wash the floor, quiet the room, make the bed and attend classes,” adding, “We have the same expectations of her as all other soldiers.”

Meanwhile, Battalion Commander and Lieutenant Colonel Bjørn Kråkstad said, “We are very proud that the princess has chosen the Engineer Battalion. We look forward to putting the princess in a service position she can enjoy.” He also noted that they “have not taken any special measures because the princess came here.”

The Norwegian Princess will serve 12 months at the Engineer Battalion in Brigade Nord and will go to Skjold camp in Indre Troms. Following the recruitment period, the royal will be “assigned a service position, and completes a professional period with more specific education followed by a departmental period of training and practice,” per the Royal House.

Princess Ingrid Alexandra, who is second in line to the Norwegian throne, will celebrate her 20th birthday on Jan. 21. The Royal House commemorated her birthday last year with photos of the Princess, including one from a sky dive. The caption alongside the images on Instagram read: “Happy 19th birthday, Princess Ingrid Alexandra! At the top of the bucket list is skydiving, Princess Ingrid Alexandra said when she turned 18. This summer, she got to try herself from a height of 20,000 feet during a so-called HAHO jump (High Altitude, High Opening) together with the special forces command at Rena.”