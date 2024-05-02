Princess Charlotte strikes a pose in new photo taken by mom

Princess Charlotte is nine years old! The Prince and Princess of Wales celebrated their daughter’s ninth birthday on Thursday, May 2, with a new photo of Charlotte. “Happy 9th Birthday, Princess Charlotte! 🎂,” the message alongside the picture reads. “Thank you for all of the kind messages today.”

The young Princess struck a pose, leaning next to flowers as she smiled for her mother, who was behind the camera. The image is said to have been taken in Windsor in the last few days.

In the comments section, some Instagram users pointed out Charlotte’s resemblance to her father Prince William. “She looks so much like her dad in this picture. Happy Birthday to her! 🎉🎁🎂,” one commented. Another joked, “William said copy and paste hahaha.”

Portrait photographer Millie Pilkington, who has photographed the Wales family before, also reacted to the new picture of Charlotte, writing: “Happy birthday dear Princess Charlotte. Such a beautiful photo taken by your very talented mother. Have a wonderful day! ❤️❤️❤️.”

William and Catherine welcomed their second child, Charlotte, in 2015. The couple’s only daughter was born at St. Mary’s Hospital in London. She is currently third in line to the throne, after her father and older brother Prince George.

The Waleses recently celebrated another birthday in the family. Charlotte’s younger brother Prince Louis turned six last week on April 23. A new photo of the little Prince, also taken by the Princess of Wales, was released to mark his special day.

Catherine has spoken in the past about a sweet tradition she has on the eve of her kids’ birthdays. On the BBC’s A Berry Royal Christmas special in 2019, Her Royal Highness revealed, “I love making the cake,” adding, “It’s become a bit of a tradition that I stay up ‘til midnight with ridiculous amounts of cake mix and icing, and I make far too much. But I love it.”