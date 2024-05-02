Princess Rajwa of Jordan’s baby bump on display while shopping

Princess Rajwa of Jordan has been spotted out and about for the first time since her pregnancy was announced. On Wednesday, AlwakeelNews shared a video of Queen Rania’s daughter-in-law shopping in Amman. The Princess’ baby bump was on display in a denim jumpsuit from Seraphine, according to the Royal Fashion Police.

The Royal Hashemite Court announced on April 10 that Rajwa and Crown Prince Hussein—who will celebrate their first wedding anniversary next month— are expecting their first child this summer.

The dad-to-be shared the exciting news on his Instagram Story, writing: “Praise be to Allah, Lord of the worlds.. O Allah, grant me and my dear wife a good thing.” The royal baby will be Queen Rania and King Abdullah II’s first grandchild.

The video of Rajwa came days after the Princess celebrated her 30th birthday on Sunday, April 28. The Royal Hashemite Court marked her birthday with two new official photos of the mom-to-be. Rajwa was looked regal wearing her wedding tiara in one picture, and her wedding earrings in another.

Crown Prince Hussein wished his wife a happy birthday with a tribute on his Instagram. ﻿“May God continue to bless and nurture the bond between us. Happy Birthday Rajwa!” he captioned a photo of Rajwa looking radiant in red. Queen Rania shared her son’s post on her personal Instagram Story, writing: “Happy birthday to our dearest Rajwa!”

Prior to the couple’s royal wedding, Rania spoke on Good Morning America about wanting to be a “fun” grandmother. “I used to always say my favorite title is mama, but I think that’s going to quickly change” to the “Arabic word for grandma,” she said on GMA in 2022.

“My goal is to be like fun grandma,” Rania added. “We have a saying in Arabic that no person is dearer to us more than our children than our grandchildren. So I’m really excited to have babies in my life soon.”