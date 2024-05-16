This royal family member has reportedly been invited to King Charles’ birthday parade

King Charles and Queen Camilla have reportedly invited Lady Gabriella Kingston to His Majesty’s birthday parade next month. On May 16, the Daily Mail’s Richard Eden reported the monarch’s gesture to help the daughter of Prince and Princess Michael of Kent “recover after the tragic death of her husband.”

“Everyone hopes that Ella will attend the celebrations, if she feels up to it,” a royal source told Richard. “It would be a powerful signal of the Family’s love and concern for her.”

©Getty Images



Lady Gabriella pictured at Trooping the Colour in 2019

Richard noted that it’s unclear whether Gabriella will be invited to join Their Majesties on the balcony of Buckingham Palace to watch the flypast with other members of the royal family.

Last year marked King Charles’ first Trooping the Colour as sovereign. The Prince and Princess of Wales and their three children were among the family members on the balcony. During Queen Elizabeth’s reign, Lady Gabriella appeared on the balcony for Trooping the Colour.

The royal event is scheduled to take place four weeks after what would have been her and Thomas Kingston’s fifth wedding anniversary. Gabriella’s husband Thomas was found dead on Feb. 25 at the age of 45. He died from a “traumatic wound to head.” A gun was present at the scene.

©Getty Images



May 18, 2024 would have been Gabriella and Thomas‘ fifth wedding anniversary

Buckingham Palace announced his death with a statement on behalf of Lady Gabriella, Martin and Jill Kingston, Joanna Connolly and Emma Murray, which read, “It is with the deepest sorrow that we announce the death of Thomas Kingston, our beloved husband, son and brother. Tom was an exceptional man who lit up the lives of all who knew him. His death has come as a great shock to the whole family and we ask you to respect our privacy as we mourn his passing.”

A palace spokesperson said at the time that King Charles and Queen Camilla joined Prince and Princess Michael of Kent and all those who knew Thomas “in grieving a much-loved member of the family,” adding, “In particular, Their Majesties send their most heartfelt thoughts and prayers to Gabriella and to all the Kingston family.”