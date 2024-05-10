Prince William reveals how the Princess of Wales is doing

Prince William provided an update on his wife, the Princess of Wales, while visiting the Isles of Scilly on Friday. At St. Mary’s Community Hospital, the heir to the throne was asked how Catherine is doing, to which the Prince of Wales replied, “She’s doing well. Thank you.”

His Royal Highness also revealed that his kids, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, are “jealous” of him. He said, “The children are very jealous that I’m here and that they’re not here as well.”

William met with staff at the hospital and heard about a new integrated health and social care facility that is set to be built on land owned by the Duchy of Cornwall.

The Prince of Wales visited the Isles of Scilly on May 10

Prior to his engagement at St. Mary’s Community Hospital, William visited St. Mary’s Harbour, which is run by the Duchy of Cornwall. According to the Daily Mail’s Rebecca English, the Prince shared on Friday that he enjoyed a morning dip in the water and told tourists, “My family are very upset I’m here without them. The children will kill me if I don’t go home later.”

May 10 marked William’s first official visit to the Isles of Scilly since becoming the Duke of Cornwall in 2022. His Royal Highness kicked off his two-day trip away from home on Thursday in Cornwall. It’s the Prince’s first overnight trip since his wife revealed in March that she was undergoing preventative chemotherapy treatment after tests following her abdominal surgery found that cancer had been present.

The heir to the throne shared an update on his wife while at St. Mary’s Community Hospital

“This of course came as a huge shock, and William and I have been doing everything we can to process and manage this privately for the sake of our young family,” the Princess said in a personal video message. “As you can imagine, this has taken time. It has taken me time to recover from major surgery in order to start my treatment. But, most importantly, it has taken us time to explain everything to George, Charlotte and Louis in a way that is appropriate for them, and to reassure them that I am going to be ok. As I have said to them; I am well and getting stronger every day by focusing on the things that will help me heal; in my mind, body and spirits. Having William by my side is a great source of comfort and reassurance too. As is the love, support and kindness that has been shown by so many of you. It means so much to us both. ”

Catherine continued, “We hope that you will understand that, as a family, we now need some time, space and privacy while I complete my treatment. My work has always brought me a deep sense of joy and I look forward to being back when I am able, but for now I must focus on making a full recovery. At this time, I am also thinking of all those whose lives have been affected by cancer. For everyone facing this disease, in whatever form, please do not lose faith or hope. You are not alone.”